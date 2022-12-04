Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

