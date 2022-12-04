Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.44.
Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness
In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $64,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,847,000 after buying an additional 66,322 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.