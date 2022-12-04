Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Craig Hallum to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ambarella from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $131,054.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.