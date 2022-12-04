Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Lowered to $90.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

AMBA opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 1.56. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $224.86.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,072 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $131,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,476 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $156,607.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 905,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,282,805.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 9.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

