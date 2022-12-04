Cowen Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $160.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMZN. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.4 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $94.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,014 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $75,373,000 after buying an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $358,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 273,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,921,000 after buying an additional 25,103 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 35,084 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.4% during the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.