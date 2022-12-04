Brokerages Set Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Target Price at C$51.70

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.10.

CPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,248,076.07. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$44.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$145,523.07. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at C$198,440.55. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total value of C$305,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$46.92 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$36.65 and a 52-week high of C$51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.76.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

