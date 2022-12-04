Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $68.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $251,126.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,224.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $507,977 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 256,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 170.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,914 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 654,231 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 216,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFGC stock opened at $60.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

