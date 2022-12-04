Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $4,198.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,232.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.04) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Diageo by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Up 0.6 %

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $191.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.22. Diageo has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14.



Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

