Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives $607.12 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $607.12.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 2,900.00 to 3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $185,695,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,952,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 283,031 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after purchasing an additional 183,578 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth about $41,496,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $47.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.47. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

