The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $71.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.42.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.51. Southern has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

