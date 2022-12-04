Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $252.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $269.00 to $286.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $234.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $244.42.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.