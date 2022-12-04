CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives $223.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.00.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total transaction of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,732.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total value of $151,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.51, for a total value of $806,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $176.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.83. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.58 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

