Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $139.69 Consensus PT from Analysts

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $127.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.00. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 28.37 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.