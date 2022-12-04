Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $74.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alteryx

Alteryx Trading Down 4.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $44.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 103.88% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.