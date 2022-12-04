Brokerages Set Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Target Price at $123.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 33,293 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,539 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $2,643,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $108.09 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

