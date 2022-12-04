Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Receives $42.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.43.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,018,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $35.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

