Analysts Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Target Price at $83.00

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.00.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $55.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day moving average is $57.55. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $41.82 and a 12 month high of $89.69.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

