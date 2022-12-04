iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $163.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.70.

IRTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IRTC opened at $110.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $87.77 and a one year high of $169.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,945,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,258,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Mark J. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

