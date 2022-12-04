Analyzing Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 37.67% 17.53% 1.79% Bank7 37.98% 20.95% 1.88%

Volatility and Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

50.2% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Bank7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Unity Bancorp and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

Unity Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Bank7.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Bank7 has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bank7 is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Bank7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $96.83 million 3.12 $36.12 million $3.58 7.99 Bank7 $58.54 million 4.26 $23.16 million $2.93 9.35

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bank7 beats Unity Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. the company offered its services through the Internet and nineteen branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access. The company also provides commercial real estate, hospitality, energy, and commercial and industrial lending services; consumer lending services to individuals for personal and household purposes comprising secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans. As of March 8, 2022, it operated through a network of twelve full-service branches in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Haines Financial Corp.Bank7 Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

