Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $411.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $411.92.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total transaction of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,959 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $389.32 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $410.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

