Contrasting American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG)

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) and Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Outdoor Brands -36.54% 4.63% 3.53% Topgolf Callaway Brands 5.30% 4.63% 2.16%

Volatility & Risk

American Outdoor Brands has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

64.7% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of American Outdoor Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Outdoor Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Outdoor Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00

American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.78%. Given Topgolf Callaway Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Topgolf Callaway Brands is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Outdoor Brands and Topgolf Callaway Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Outdoor Brands $247.53 million 0.61 -$64.88 million ($5.83) -1.93 Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.30 $321.99 million $1.03 21.38

Topgolf Callaway Brands has higher revenue and earnings than American Outdoor Brands. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Topgolf Callaway Brands beats American Outdoor Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Outdoor Brands

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products. In addition, it offers electro-optical devices, including hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; and reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Adventurer, Harvester, Marksman, and Defender brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brands. The Apparel, Gear and Other segment offers golf apparel and footwear; golf accessories, including golf bags, golf gloves, headwear, and practice aids under the Callaway brand; and golf and lifestyle apparel, hats, luggage and accessories, footwear, belts, facemasks, sunglasses, socks, and underwear under the TravisMathew brand. This segment also provides storage gear for sport and personal use, such as backpacks; travel, duffel, and golf bags; and storage gear accessories, as well as outerwear, headwear, and accessories under the OGIO brand. In addition, it offers outdoor apparel comprising jackets, trousers, dresses, skirts, and tops; and footwear and outdoor equipment, including packs and bags, travel bags, tents, sleeping bags, and accessories under the Jack Wolfskin brand. The company sells its products through golf retailers, sporting goods retailers, on-line retailers, mass merchants, department stores, third-party distributors, and mail order stores, as well as through its websites in the United States and approximately 120 countries. The company was formerly known as Callaway Golf Company and changed its name to Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. in September 2022. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

