Analyzing Bowlero (BOWL) & Its Peers

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bowlero to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bowlero and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bowlero Competitors 17 166 377 4 2.65

Bowlero currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 19.88%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 36.24%. Given Bowlero’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bowlero has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

66.3% of Bowlero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Bowlero has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero’s rivals have a beta of 1.58, suggesting that their average share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Bowlero Competitors 883.62% -54.68% 79.94%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bowlero and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million -$29.93 million -23.96 Bowlero Competitors $1.01 billion -$53.72 million 3.52

Bowlero’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bowlero rivals beat Bowlero on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

