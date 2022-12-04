Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Declines By 16.1%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 225,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pasithea Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA opened at $1.03 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pasithea Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian acquired 57,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $68,599.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,228.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

About Pasithea Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.