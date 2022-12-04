Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Declines By 16.1%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTAGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the October 31st total of 225,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ KTTA opened at $1.03 on Friday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10.

In related news, major shareholder Eric Shahinian acquired 57,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $68,599.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,781,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,228.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTAGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.21% of Pasithea Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine.

