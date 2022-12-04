Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 6,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KURA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Kura Oncology Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of KURA stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,837,000 after acquiring an additional 457,471 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 39.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 705.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 99,739 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 63.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 95,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

