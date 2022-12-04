Wells Fargo & Company Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.47.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

TRP stock opened at C$58.19 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The company has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.71.

TC Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TC Energy

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.85%.

In other news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total transaction of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$48,579.48.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

