Barclays Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$93.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$104.27.

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NA opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$82.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$104.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$91.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$90.71.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In related news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,418.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

