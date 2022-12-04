Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Axis Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of AXTG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Axis Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.09.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axis Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs.

