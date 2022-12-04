Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Augusta Gold Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.49 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
