Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUGG opened at $1.49 on Friday. Augusta Gold has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

