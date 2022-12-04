Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Short Interest Up 16.0% in November

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Arch Therapeutics Price Performance
ARTH opened at $0.04 on Friday. Arch Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
