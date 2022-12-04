Short Interest in AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Increases By 11.1%

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 331,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

AAK AB (publ.) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARHUF opened at $16.66 on Friday. AAK AB has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

Featured Stories

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery, including cocoa butter alternatives, compound fats, filling fats, barrier fats, and spreads; caramel products; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

