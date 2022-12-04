Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Expands By 8.5%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARZGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($16.49) to €17.50 ($18.04) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.65) to €19.00 ($19.59) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.69.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.06 on Friday. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.