Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,573,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 5,106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.4 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

BBAJF stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

