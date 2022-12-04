Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,573,600 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 5,106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.4 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
BBAJF stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
