Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,177,900 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 1,358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,355.8 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $87.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $112.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.23.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

