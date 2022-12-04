Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Decreases By 14.2%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the October 31st total of 519,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Axfood AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of AXFOF opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. Axfood AB has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

