Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.07. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

