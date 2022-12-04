Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Price Target Cut to €20.00 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($22.16) to €20.00 ($20.62) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.60 ($19.18) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.