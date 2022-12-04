Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Comtech Telecommunications Stock Up 6.6 %

CMTL stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $350.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.