OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 12th (NYSE:OCFT)

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 12th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 12th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OCFT opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $282.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.27. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.27 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of OneConnect Financial Technology

Several analysts recently weighed in on OCFT shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 87.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 4,262.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49,145 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 21,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.