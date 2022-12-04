AirNet Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 12th (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 12th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 12th.

AirNet Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANTE opened at $0.63 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

About AirNet Technology

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; and in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, such as sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, documentaries.

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.