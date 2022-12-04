AirNet Technology Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, December 12th (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 12th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 12th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 12th.
AirNet Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ ANTE opened at $0.63 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.
About AirNet Technology
