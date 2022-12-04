StockNews.com Downgrades Avnet (NYSE:AVT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVT opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.44.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

