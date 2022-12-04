Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NYSE ZEN opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,147.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 18.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Zendesk by 4.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zendesk by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

