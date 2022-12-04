FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $6.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.27. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.50 to C$81.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.70.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at C$51.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.23. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$45.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.756 per share. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,592,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,723,000 after buying an additional 8,085,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 31.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,244,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,302,000 after buying an additional 5,736,216 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,297,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,833,000 after buying an additional 5,474,720 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.0% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,616,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,696,000 after buying an additional 1,914,499 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 570.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,902,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,467,000 after buying an additional 1,618,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

