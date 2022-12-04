Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Avnet Stock Performance
Shares of AVT opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44.
About Avnet
