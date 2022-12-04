Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Questor Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

