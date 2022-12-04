Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) PT Raised to C$1.30 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Questor Technology Stock Performance
OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.65.
About Questor Technology
