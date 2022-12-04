Contrasting Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN – Get Rating) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Excellon Resources and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Excellon Resources -97.24% -99.92% -37.49% Skeena Resources N/A -67.71% -55.59%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Excellon Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Skeena Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Excellon Resources $37.96 million 0.28 -$57.77 million ($0.95) -0.31 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$93.81 million ($1.23) -4.72

This table compares Excellon Resources and Skeena Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Excellon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Skeena Resources. Skeena Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Excellon Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Excellon Resources and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Excellon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Skeena Resources has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 191.38%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than Excellon Resources.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc., a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany. It also holds 100% interests in the Kilgore Project that covers an area of 6,788 located in Clark County, Southeastern Idaho; and the Oakley Project covering an area of 2,833 hectares in Oakley, Idaho. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

