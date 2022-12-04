Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.17, but opened at $66.00. Block shares last traded at $67.20, with a volume of 55,168 shares.

Specifically, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $28,401,648.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $47,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,736 shares of company stock worth $25,112,960 in the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Block Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Block by 299.9% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,799,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,243 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,508,000 after buying an additional 1,775,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

