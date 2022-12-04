Comparing L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) & H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 4.25% 13.65% 4.56%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares L’Oréal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

L’Oréal has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for L’Oréal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oréal 1 8 3 0 2.17 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 7 6 1 0 1.57

L’Oréal presently has a consensus price target of $372.89, indicating a potential upside of 389.74%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L’Oréal and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oréal $38.20 billion 5.35 $5.44 billion N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $23.20 billion 0.82 $1.29 billion $0.12 19.08

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ).

Summary

L’Oréal beats H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET, Afound, Singular Society, Treadler, Creator Studio, and Sellpy brands. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 54 online markets and approximately 4,801 stores in 75 markets, including franchise markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

