Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $27.43 Average PT from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Hostess Brands
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.
Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.8 %
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
