Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $27.43 Average PT from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

