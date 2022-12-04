Analysts Set Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) PT at $213.38

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.44.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after buying an additional 883,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after buying an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $219.08 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.09. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.