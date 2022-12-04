Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $52.78

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.78.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Murphy Oil news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,754 shares of company stock valued at $14,117,095. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 37.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the first quarter worth about $77,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

