Brokerages Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Price Target at $8.98

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Get Baozun alerts:

Institutional Trading of Baozun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Baozun by 2.0% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 14.2% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 39.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Baozun by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun Trading Up 17.1 %

Baozun Company Profile

BZUN stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $353.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67. Baozun has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.